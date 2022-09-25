Amid high-voltage drama in Rajasthan, after Ashok Gehlot hinted at stepping down as the Chief Minister, the Congress high command on Sunday has summoned both Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to Delhi. As per sources, party interim president Sonia Gandhi is 'unhappy' with the infuriated pro-Gehlot MLAs who are threatening to resign.

So far, 92 MLAs have decided to tender their resignations if Pilot is made the next CM of Rajasthan. They have gone to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's residence on a bus, to meet him and hand over their resignation letters.

While addressing the media, Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said "We have 92 MLAs. They are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them. He should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs."

Meanwhile, some MLAs suggested that the current Rajasthan CM's successor should be someone who saved the state government during the 2020 political crisis and not the one who was trying to topple the government.

Who will be the next Rajasthan CM?

The former Deputy CM is now the main contender for the CM post, but Speaker Joshi's name is also doing the rounds. Sachin Pillot had fallen out of favour of the Congress top brass after briefly leading a rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot in July 2020 after which he was sacked as the Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief.

As per sources, Congress High Command wants Pilot to replace Gehlot as Rajasthan CM. Several legislators have also thrown weight behind Pilot. He has been asked by the party command to stay in Jaipur and meet MLAs until a final decision is taken.

On the other hand, Ashok Gehlot and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor are anticipated to be top contenders for the office of Congress president. The new Congress chief will be declared on October 19 after the nomination deadline of September 30.