Sonia Gandhi Urges PM To Ensure Free Black Fungus Treatment, Adequate Amphotericin B Stock

Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the surge in black fungus cases being reported across India. In the letter, she took note of the fact that the state governments have been asked to declare black fungus also known as Mucormycosis as an 'epidemic' under the Epidemic Diseases Act. However, she pointed out that there is an acute shortage of Amphotericin B which is required for treating this infection.

Moreover, the Rae Bareli MP highlighted that black fungus is not covered in Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurance schemes. According to her, it was imperative to have adequate production and assured supply of Amphotericin B and cost-free treatment of patients suffering from Mucormycosis. Thereafter, she requested PM Modi to take immediate action in this regard to provide relief to people. At present, approximately 8848 persons in the country have been diagnosed with the black fungus infection.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Modi requesting to take action on acute scarcity of Liposomal Amphotericin-B in the market and to cover Mucormycosis in Ayushman Bharat & other health insurance products pic.twitter.com/TRyDm1Xzv9 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

The 'black fungus' infection

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status.

As per the government's advisory, the black fungus infection should be suspected when there is sinusitis, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling, toothache, blurred or double vision with pain, chest pain, etc. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. Some of the tips for prevention include using masks at dusty construction sites, maintaining personal hygiene including through scrub bath, using steroids and antibiotics judiciously, controlling hyperglycemia and monitoring blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge.

It is imperative that people should not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for Mucormycosis, the Centre has advised. Apart from Mylan, Bharat Serums, BDR Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Life Care, 5 other companies- Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals have been permitted to produce Amphotericin B. While the existing production is being ramped up, Indian companies have already placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of this drug. Meanwhile, the Union government allocated an additional 23680 vials to all states on Saturday.