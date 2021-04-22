Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi: 'New COVID Vaccine Policy Is Arbitrary & Discriminatory'

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, terming it as arbitrary and discriminatory and requested his immediate intervention to reverse the decision. In a letter to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi alleged that the central government has abdicated its responsibility of providing free vaccine to all Indians between 18 and 45 years of age.

"It is surprising that despite the harsh lessons of last year and the pain inflicted on our citizens, the Government continues to follow an arbitrary and discriminatory policy, which promises to exacerbate existing challenges," she wrote. "The policy implies that the Government of India has abdicated its responsibility to provide free vaccination for citizens between the age group of 18 and 45 years. This is a complete abandonment of the Government's responsibility towards our youth," she said.

"As a consequence of this policy, the vaccine manufacturer the Serum Institute of India announced a differential pricing mechanism Rs. 150/- per dose for the Centre, Rs. 400/- per dose for States and Rs. 600/- per dose for Private Hospitals.

This means that citizens will be compelled to pay these high rates to be vaccinated. This will also bleed the finances of State Governments," Sonia Gandhi added.

Suggesting the Centre to maintain a uniform price for vaccination, the Congress chief urged the Prime Minister to intervene immediately and "reverse this ill-considered decision".

Centre's new vaccine-for-all strategy

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalized vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccines from May 1. Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, manufacturers would be free to supply 50% doses to state governments and in the open market by making an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

Earlier, former PM and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi, making a five-point suggestion on handling the Coronavirus crisis in the country. The letter was however not well received by the BJP government as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responded to Singh’s letter saying, “history would be kinder if your own party followed the advice."