'Sonia Gandhi's Days As Opposition Leader Are Over': BJP Mocks Congress-TMC Bickering

After TMC skipped an opposition meeting convened by Congress on the sidelines of the Winter session of Parliament, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh took a swipe at these parties. Speaking to the media on Monday, the ex-West Bengal BJP president predicted that Sonia Gandhi's days as the leader of the opposition parties are over. In a veiled reference to WB CM Mamata Banerjee expanding her national footprint at the cost of Congress, Ghosh affirmed that she wanted to emerge as the fulcrum of opposition unity.

These dramas are very old... Every party wants to be the leader (of Opposition parties). Mamata Banerjee wants to be the leader. The days of Sonia Gandhi are over: BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh on TMC skipping Opposition meeting called by Congress (29.11) pic.twitter.com/YErL2Nic3R — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

Interestingly, the Mamata Banerjee-led party was not a signatory to the joint statement released by the opposition condemning the suspension of 12 MPs which includes TMC's Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri. It is also unlikely to participate in the meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha to deliberate on the future course of action. Weighing in on TMC's approach, party spokesperson Derek O'Brien clarified, " RJD, DMK, CPIM are all electoral allies of Congress. NCP, Shiv Sena, JMM run a govt with them. Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a government with them. That’s the distinction".

TMC's gradual pan-India expansion

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Buoyed by its third consecutive victory, TMC is mulling projecting Mamata Banerjee as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Making her national ambitions clear, Banerjee propagated the West Bengal model of governance in her Martyrs' Day rally speech on July 21.

Thereafter, she visited Delhi and met various opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In an attempt to expand its base across the country, TMC has increased its political activities in Tripura and Goa aimed at emerging as an alternative to Congress. However, the party has riled Congress in the process by inducting many of its leaders such as Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro. Incensed by the growing political capital of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Congress recently accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.