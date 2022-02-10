Sonia Gandhi's Janpath Residence Rent Unpaid Post Sep 2020; Congress HQ's Since 2012: RTI

In a startling revelation, the rent of several properties occupied by Indian National Congress workers, including the official residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, has not been paid. In reply to an RTI filed by activist Sujit Patel, it was found that the rent of several of these properties is pending.

In the RTI reply, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development revealed a rent of Rs 12,69,902 is pending against Congress party headquarters. The party had last paid rent for this property in December 2012.

Rent of Rs 4,610 is pending against Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath Road residence. The last rent was received in September 2020. Similarly, Bungalow No C-II/109 in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi occupied by Vincent George, who is Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary, showing pending rent dues of Rs 5.07 lakh.

As per the housing rules which allow accommodation to national and regional political parties, every party is given a time of three years to construct their own office after which the government bungalow will have to be vacated. In June 2010, the grand old party was allotted land on 9-A Rouse Avenue to build a party office.

Congress was required to vacate the Akhbar Road office and a few bungalows by 2013. However, the party has taken multiple extensions so far. In July 2020, the Centre had issued an eviction notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra to vacate her Lodhi Road accommodation within a months' time.

BJP takes dig at Sonia Gandhi

Taking a jibe at Sonia Gandhi, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that the Congress interim chief is not able to pay because she can't do scams.

"Sonia Gandhi Ji Not able to pay her rent after losing elections. Its obvious bcz she can't do scams now but political differences aside I want to help her as a Human being. I launched a campaign #SoniaGandhiReliefFund & sent 10 Rs. to her account, I request everyone to help her," Bagga tweeted.