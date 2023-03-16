Sonia Jibes To Obama Vibes: Animated Video Shows PM Modi Unfazed By Oppn Abuse

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released an animated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that depicts his political journey so far. The video shows PM Modi's achievements and schemes and initiatives launched by him and how he remains unfazed in the face of attack from Opposition leaders. The video ends with PM Modi on his course to making India a five trillion dollar economy amid the opposition’s tirade of expletives.

Narendra Modi’s journey

The four minute thirty second animation video featuring the Prime Minister titled "Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai" (I have to keep walking) depicts Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat and then taking over the leadership of the country as the Prime Minister even as opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar, and Digvijaya Singh hurl expletives at him.

The video shows MP from Varanasi, Narendra Modi walking a flight of stairs past the 2014 and 2019 elections with making India a 5 trillion dollar economy with his trademark jhola on the shoulder and launching various schemes for the different sections of the society.

Opposition leaders are shown shouting "maut ka saudagar", "chaiwallah", "chowkidar chor hai" and "Gautam Das" which seem to have no impact on Prime Minister Modi's journey.

As the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi is seen holding a syringe with indigenously developed vaccine doing a tightrope walk over a deep valley, finally handing it over to the doctors.

Special appearances by Biden, Johnson

In the video, US premier Joe Biden and the then UK PM Boris Johnson make cameos . Barack Obama is also featured in the video first seen standing alongside Sonia Gandhi and then going up to the Indian Prime Minister with the visa after a BJP led government was formed in 2014, leaving Sonia Gandhi frowning.

Post the 2019 win, Biden and Johnson are also shown standing beside PM Modi with the PM's chair placed behind him. Prime MInister Modi, in the animation, is also shown unfazed walking past a distraught Rahul Gandhi after his Rafale Jet scam allegation.

The video ends with Prime Minister Modi moving towards reaching the five-trillion-dollar milestone for the economy ignoring abuses showered on him.