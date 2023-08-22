Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi Never Raised Women Reservation Issue In 10 Years: BRS MLC Kavitha

Amid a war of words between Congress and ruling BRS over women's reservation in Parliament, BRS MLC K Kavitha called Telangana President for Congress, Revanth Reddy ‘Godse sitting in Gandhi Bhavan.’ The BRS MLC further slammed Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi by saying the duo never raised the issue of women’s reservation bill.

Meanwhile, Congress said K Kavitha had staged a one-day dharna on women's reservation to divert the attention from the Delhi Liquor Scam. Hitting out at Reddy and the Congress party, K Kavitha called Congress’ initiatives towards the tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill 'an eyewash and a mockery of the issue of women’s representation in political discourse.'

She said that in 60 years of its rule, Congress did nothing about it and in the last 10 years, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, did not even raise the issue of women’s reservation bill. The absence of Congress in dharna and hunger strike demanding the tabling of the bill in March this year, speaks volumes about their intent on supporting the idea and purpose of this Bill, she added.

Telangana CM’s daughter, K Kavitha, called out the 'hypocrisy' of Congress in terms of women representation in the Karnataka cabinet that has 34 ministers but only one women minister. Kavitha also came down heavily on the 'malicious agenda' of Congress to announce seats for women in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election where the party had no stake and competition.

Kavitha, further, lashed out heavily at Reddy by saying that he did not believe in the idea of dissent and democracy, and would do anything to silence the voice of the people. Kavitha responded to the accusations of both the BJP and the Congress that the BRS did not believe in women’s representation after the party announced the list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections but fielded only seven women candidates.

Responding to K Kavitha’s statements, Telangana Congress Vice President Chamala Kiran Reddy said, "K Kavitha had staged a one-day dharna in Delhi on women's reservation to divert the attention from the Delhi Liquor Scam. BRS party chief and Kavitha’s father Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had released the list of candidates, in which only seven seats were allotted to women candidates. If Kavitha has a genuine interest in the empowerment of women, then she should fight against her father. KCR did not even accommodate a single woman in the cabinet during the first term and she's talking about other parties!"