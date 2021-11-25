Amid the ongoing war of words between Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Congress MP Digvijay Singh, the latter on Wednesday said that he does not take the minister seriously and he should instead work in a bus stand. Singh's statement came after Mishra's remark where he said Digvijaya Singh should be cautious of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi as she might issue a fatwa against him for singing 'Ram Dhun'.

"Narottam Mishra used to collect Rs 20 from conductors at bus stands in Dabra. Now he is collecting money from collectors and SP. I don't take him seriously and he should work at bus stand in Dabra," remarked Singh while talking to media.

'Gandhis Might issue a fatwa against Digvijaya Singh': Narottam Mishra

Taking to Twitter Mishra said, "It is good that 'Chachajaan' will now sing Ramdhun. Digvijaya Singh Ji should keep one thing in mind that on Ramdhun song Sonia Gandhi Ji or Rahul Gandhi Ji should not issue a fatwa against him."

Digvijay Singh performs 'Ramdhun' at BJP MLA's house

It all started when the veteran Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday held a 'Ramdhun' protest at BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's house in Bhopal. After Sharma threatened to 'break any Congress member's legs who entered his area', Singh took up the challenge. Arranging a yatra, Singh and his followers marched from Gandhi statue to Sharma's residence singing 'bhajans'.

Digvijay Singh tweeted, 'I thank all those Congress people who took part in the program "Ram Dhun" by adopting the path of "non-violence against violence". Following this path, the Congress under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi got India independence'.

A video of a BJP MLA had gone viral on Tuesday in which he was heard threatening to smash the knees of Congress leaders who entered his area. In response, Digvijaya Singh announced that he will perform Ramdhun at Sharma's residence on November 24.

(With inputs from ANI)