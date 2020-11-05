'Sonia Sena Targeting Democracy Through Shiv Sena': Harsh Vardhan On Arnab Goswami Arrest

In the wake of the blatant abuse of state machinery by Maharashtra Government, forcefully arresting Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has hinted that it as a plot orchestrated by Congress with Shiv Sena as its face.

"Sonia Sena is targeting democracy in the country by placing a gun on Shiv Sena's shoulder, but they do not know how deep the roots of democracy are in India," the union health minister tweeted in Hindi.

Maharashtra in Emergency Under the rule of Sonia Sena [Sonia Sena ke raaj me, Maharashtra Aapaatkaal me], he said in the tweet.

In the latest development in the arrest of Arnab Goswami, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Thursday has issued a notice to SP Raigad to remain present on Friday at Human Rights Commission Office by 11 am to show cause regarding the arrest and present entire material records before the commission. This comes after Advocate Aditya Mishra filed a petition before the MHRC against Arnab Goswami's indiscriminate arrest and called for urgent consideration of the matter.

There has been widespread outrage from all sections of society ranging from political fraternity and human rights commissions to common citizens against the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government after Arnab was assaulted at his house by Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning, then dragged and shoved inside the police van to be taken to Alibaug Police Station in a case that was closed. Arnab was not even allowed to arrange for his legal and medical assistance. While the Mumbai Police was in full display of abuse of power, Republic's executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak tried to enter Arnab's residence to report from the site but were thrown out by the Police.

There have been protests in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bengaluru and several other parts of the country, against the indiscriminate arrest of Arnab Goswami. On Thursday, the Alibaug sessions court heard the matter and observed that the case has been reopened without the prior consent of the court. The Court also observed that there is no chain showing nexus between suicide and the role of the accused. The court denied the police custody of Arnab as sought by the Mumbai Police and sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

The Mumbai Police has been planting cases after cases on Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami. Republic's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial falsely implanted TRP matter. The Republic journalists have maintained that they won’t reveal their sources. Meanwhile, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy has been summoned again by the Mumbai Police.