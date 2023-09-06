Sonia Writes To PM Modi On Parliament Special Session, Says 'Opposition Not Consulted'

Quick links:
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi ahead of Parliament special Session | Credit: PTI
Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Special Session of Parliament called by the Central Government. The former Congress chief in her letter to PM Modi said that the Special Session was called without any prior discussion with the Opposition camp.
Informing about the letter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Sonia Gandhi in a letter to PM Modi mentioned that the session has been called without any discussion with the Opposition. Nobody had any information about it. This is the first time that we do not have any details for the agenda..."
Stating that the special session of Parliament was convened without any consultation with other political parties, Sonia Gandhi said that none of the parties were aware of the agenda of the session. "All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will allow us to raise matters of public concern and importance," her letter to the Prime Minister read.
She then mentioned several important topics and requested the Prime Minister to allocate time under the appropriate rules for a discussion and debate on the issues.
The issues mentioned in her letter are:
The BJP-led Central Government on September 1 called for a five-day Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The agenda for this Special Session has not been revealed yet. Soon after the announcement, speculations over the agenda of the session started making rounds. Notably, it is being speculated that the Special Session of Parliament is likely to witness the resolution that will name 'India' as 'Bharat'.
