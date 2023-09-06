Sonia Writes To PM Modi On Parliament Special Session, Says 'Opposition Not Consulted'

Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Special Session of Parliament called by the Central Government. The former Congress chief in her letter to PM Modi said that the Special Session was called without any prior discussion with the Opposition camp.

Informing about the letter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Sonia Gandhi in a letter to PM Modi mentioned that the session has been called without any discussion with the Opposition. Nobody had any information about it. This is the first time that we do not have any details for the agenda..."

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Stating that the special session of Parliament was convened without any consultation with other political parties, Sonia Gandhi said that none of the parties were aware of the agenda of the session. "All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will allow us to raise matters of public concern and importance," her letter to the Prime Minister read.

She then mentioned several important topics and requested the Prime Minister to allocate time under the appropriate rules for a discussion and debate on the issues.

The issues mentioned in her letter are:

The current economic situation focuses on the increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs. The commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations about MSP and other demands raised by them. Demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations. The continued agony faced by the people of Manipur and the breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the State. Rise in communal tension in different States like Haryana. Continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Urgent need for a Caste-based Census. Damages are being inflicted on Centre-State relations. The impact of natural disasters is caused by extreme floods in some states and drought in others.

A special session of Parliament called in September

The BJP-led Central Government on September 1 called for a five-day Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The agenda for this Special Session has not been revealed yet. Soon after the announcement, speculations over the agenda of the session started making rounds. Notably, it is being speculated that the Special Session of Parliament is likely to witness the resolution that will name 'India' as 'Bharat'.