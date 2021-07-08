Sonowal Pays Floral Tribute To Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee At BJP HQs

Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal paid floral homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jana Sangh leader Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the BJP headquarters on Thursday. This comes as the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda meets the newly-inducted ministers in PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers today at party headquarters.

Delhi: Sarbananda Sonowal pays floral tribute to Jana Sangh leader Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee at BJP headquarters.



He will take charge as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Minister of AYUSH. pic.twitter.com/De2kQJ8Gg6 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Sonowal, who joined PM Modi's Cabinet as a Union Minister, will take over as Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH today.

On Wednesday, 43 leaders took oath of office in the first reshuffle of the Union Cabinet since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected for a second term in May 2019. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place amid COVID-19 protocols at Rashtrapati Bhavan, came only days before parliament's monsoon session.

About Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal is an Indian politician from Assam who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was born on October 31, 1962. He is a former Chief Minister of Assam and currently serves as an MLA in the Assam Legislative Assembly. From 2014 until 2016, Sonowal was the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Indian government. He was elected Chief Minister of Assam during the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly election, and he is the state's first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister. On July 7, 2021, he is admitted into the second Modi Cabinet and sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister.

Between 2016 through 2021, he served as the Chief Minister of Assam. During PM Modi's first term, he served as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Sports and Youth Affairs. Sonowal began his political career in student politics, serving as president of Assam's oldest student organisation, the All Assam Students Union (AASU), from 1992 to 1999.

He served as the President of the Union from 1992 to 1999. Sonowal was also the Chairman of the North East Students Organisation (NESO), a student umbrella organisation that spans seven North-Eastern states, from 1994 to 2004. He was a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Moran Constituency from 2001 to 2004 and also a Member of Parliament for the 14th Lok Sabha from the Dibrugarh Constituency from 2004 to 2009.