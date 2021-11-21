Sonu Sood Dials TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu After He Breaks Down On-air

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday called former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu over the phone and expressed his solidarity in the aftermath of the unpalatable incident in the AP Assembly.

Terming the derogatory remarks as 'unfortunate', Sonu Sood said that he would meed the former CM during his next visit to Hyderabad. The actor's response came after he saw Naidu break down into tears on television.

Chandrababu Naidu breaks down

The TDP chief on Friday broke down while addressing and claimed that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government is personally targeting the leaders of his party including him in the House.

"For the last two and a half years, I have been bearing the insults but remained calm. Today, they have targeted even my wife. I was always lived with honour and for the honour. I can take it no more," Naidu said.

He likened the legislative assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' and decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against "ugly character assassination" by YSRCP leaders, the TDP said in a statement.

"You (YSRCP) have not allowed me to even deliver a statement, today I am saying I’ll return to this assembly only after coming into power," he added.

Andhra CM reacts

Slamming TDP supremo, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the ëntire state knows how frustrated Naidu is." He said that people have rejected Naidu and he has lost the Kuppam Municipal Corporation (KMC) which is his home constituency. The Telugu Desam Party has lost power in the legislative council as well.

"Chandrababu only seeks to derive political mileage out of everything. It is very unfortunate. His drama was visible to all eyes, though I was not inside the House at the time," AP CM said.

Reddy claimed that Naidu himself had instigated people in the Assembly by talking about unnecessary, unrelated and unwarranted topics, and now when people have reacted, he is acting this way. "It was Chandrababu himself who spoke about my family members (slain uncle, mother and sister) and there was no reference to his family from our side. The House records clearly prove that," Jagan added.

Inputs from PTI