After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal mining case, a massive political storm erupted as BJP took a swipe at the Soren government. Hitting out at the Jharkhand govt, BJP remarked that the 32-month Soren government has become a ‘symbol of corruption'. Notably, Hemant Soren has been asked to appear before the central probe agency on Thursday, November 3 at 11 AM.

#BREAKING | 'Soren a symbol of corruption': BJP hits out at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren after ED summons him in illegal mining case. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/DIyr3DJt3k — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP Jharkhand chief Deepak Prakash said, “Everything is going as per the law and officials of probe agencies are doing their work. Proofs must have emerged. Law should be allowed to take its own course.”

“Jharkhand government has become a symbol of corruption. Several incriminating documents have been seized,” BJP’s Deepak Prakash added.

#RepublicExclusive | Law should be allowed to take its own course. This Jharkhand govt has become a symbol of corruption: BJP Jharkhand chief Deepak Prakash hits out at CM Himant Soren - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/btSkyFmxAR — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

BJP lists out major recoveries during the investigation

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Jharkhand BJP leader Nishikant Dubey lashed out at the Heman Sored-led Jharkhand govt. He said, “Pankaj Mishra is Soren’s political representative and summons have been issued on the information gathered from him during interrogation. Soren’s bank documents were found in Pankaj Mishra’s residence during the raid. There’s close proximity between Soren and Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal."

BJP leader further asserted that earlier ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mishra and it was revealed that 8 crores were given to buy land in Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

“Incriminating documents including checkbooks and passbooks along with two AK 47 assault rifles were also seized. Signed and unsigned letter pads were also recovered. 3 mobile phones were seized after he was arrested,” Nishikant Dubey added. BJP’s Nishinkant Dubey further said that Chief Minister directed his aide to raise funds from mining via a middleman.

He listed out major recoveries from Pankaj Mishra’s residence.

AK-47 rifles of CM’s staff. Passbook of CM Soren Chequebooks of CM Soren Files marked to CM Soren Soren’s bank documents

Nishikant Dubey further added, “Your channel had reported extensively on this issue. Hemant Soren holds mining as well as the home portfolio in the Jharkhand government. Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra has been threatening people from Jail.” Calling Hemant Soren a kingpin, Nishikant Dubey remarked that Soren might also go to Jail as Lalu Yadav went to jail in Bihar.

#BREAKING | BJP lashes out at Jharkhand govt led by CM Hemant Soren over ED summons in illegal mining case; JMM hits out - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/IJTyMww2yR — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

Revenge Politics by BJP, alleges JMM

JMM leader Manoj Pandey called ED summons as ‘revenge politics by BJP’. He said that Chief Minister can be summoned than other opposition leaders should also be summoned.

Speaking to reporters, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said, “It is not ED but the central government who is taking revenge. If ED has issued summon to Soren, then BJP leaders should also be summoned as various allegations are on them too. BJP is taking revenge from Jharkhand government."

#BREAKING | As ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal mining case, JMM calls it 'revenge politics by BJP'. Watch here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/KfwhlfNUSF — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

ED summons Hemant Soren in Illegal Mining Case

On Wednesday, Enforcement Directorate summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on Thursday, November 3. Soren has been asked to appear before the ED at 11 am tomorrow in connection with the illegal mining scam. Earlier, the ED arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra in this case.

In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates, Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav have been named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs.1000 crore.

The central agency alleged, "PMLA Investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices". It also recorded the statement of a former JMM treasurer who claimed that Soren was "very close" to Prakash. The ED also revealed that it recovered one "yellow color file" marked as April 2019 to June 2022 with all bank details of Soren from Prakash's CA.