Soren interested only in building his image : Jayant Sinha

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 18 (PTI) BJP MP Jayant Sinha Saturday accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of being interested only in building his image by promoting his acheivements and not making any effort to resolve the problem of prolonged power cuts in the command area of DVC spread over seven districts in the state.

Sinha, who is a former union minister, alleged that Soren is not at all interested in resolving the power crisis by clearing the outstanding dues of DVC pending since he came to power in December 2019 though there is no dearth of funds in the state government's treasury.

Sinha said he had raised the issue of power crisis in the DVC command area, including Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts, in Parliament and the Union Energy Minister R K Singh had assured that steps will be taken to resolve the problem.

"Soren is only bothered about building his image by promoting his achievements. He is not interested in solving the present power crisis in DVC command area," he told reporters here.

DVC's grievances are genuine as due to the non-payment of the dues it has no fund to purchase coal for providing fuel to its power stations, he said.

Singh, he said, has suggested that DVC and the Jharkhand government to sit across the table to resolve the crisis.

BJP will launch an agitation in Jharkhand if the power situation does not improve soon, he added Sinha also demanded introduction of fast trains from Ranchi to Delhi and Patna via Barkakhana, Hazaribag and Koderma.

He said that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the construction of railway line between Ranchi to Barkakhana is nearing completion and a trial run of trains will be conducted by March next year so that important trains, including Rajdhani Express connecting Ranchi, Barkakhana, Hazaribag and Koderma to Delhi can be started at least once a week.

The Hazaribag, Barkakhana, Koderma sections of East Central Railway are deprived of rail facilities though it earns the maximum revenue through coal transportation, he added. PTI COR BS KK KK KK

