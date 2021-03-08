Sourav Ganguly Gives Tantalising Hint To Arnab On Joining Politics; 'never Know Where...'

Republic Media Network has not only thundered into the Bengali-news genre with its latest channel Republic Bangla launching with historic scale and speed on Sunday, but it has also aired an exclusive & unmissable interview with Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly upon the channel’s launch. In the interview, the current BCCI President sits down with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, discussing his health and well-being following his recent heart-blockage procedures, his administratorship of the BCCI, Cricket, politics, his personal interests and much more.

READ | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Hails India's 'monumental Effort' After Sealing WTC Final Berth

Sourav Ganguly speaks to Arnab Goswami on Republic Bangla

In a rare interview, the hero of countless lovers of Cricket who is an idol in his home state of Bengal and well-known across the world for his heroics on the Cricket pitch was also asked a question that many are asking - is a political plunge forthcoming?

When asked about his views on entering politics, the southpaw said, "You never know where life takes you. Life is all about opportunities." Sourav Ganguly during his conversation with Arnab Goswami said that before making a decision to enter politics, he will have to take into account the effect it will have on his friends, family and life.

READ | Babul Supriyo Speaks To Arnab Goswami Ahead Of PM Modi's Mega Rally In Kolkata

The BCCI President, making a case for how politics can be a positive force, said, "I always give respect because I want to be respected as well. Politics is not bad. We have had the greatest leaders in our country, who run the country, who influence our population."

READ | West Bengal Polls: CPI(ML) To Contest Independently; Backs Left Parties To 'defeat BJP'

While replying to the statement that people always disregard one's decision to switch to politics, Ganguly said, "Why should politics be bad? Good people should be in politics because they actually decide your life. I don't make decisions in a hurry, I think it through."

Besides talking about his plans of joining politics, Ganguly in the super exclusive interview with Republic Bangla also spoke about various topics including, health, upcoming TV show, leaving cricket and on shifting arenas. Every question on every Indian’s mind and those that ‘Dada’ has never publicly addressed so far have been asked and dealt with in classic Sourav and Arnab style.

Watch the full interview here:

READ | Bengal Polls: BJP Claims Another Party Worker Attacked By TMC Goons In Nadia District

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.