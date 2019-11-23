Few Independent Candidates To Back Sharad Pawar: Sources

After the shocking twist with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, sources stated that some independent candidates from Maharashtra have decided to back Sharad Pawar. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a joint a press conference in Mumbai. The coalition came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena over an alliance apparently reached the final stage on Friday.

During the press conference Pawar said, "For the formation of government in the state, NCP-Congress-Sena had come together. The alliance had numbers to reach the required. We were informed this morning that the swearing-in ceremony took place. Some leaders of the NCP went with Ajit and went ahead with the BJP. Ajit Pawar's decision is against the party line and is indiscipline. No NCP leader or worker is in favor of an NCP-BJP government. We are unaware as to how many people are with Ajit. The BJP doesn't have the numbers. The ones who went and the ones who will leave need to understand the defection laws."

Pawar said, "I'm sure Governor has given them time to prove the majority but they won't be able to prove it. After that our three parties will form the government as we had decided earlier. Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with the Governor. Action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per the procedure," he added.

'MLA signatures misused'

Earlier, Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik slammed the impromptu oath ceremony that took place on Monday and said that the signatures of the MLAs were misused as a basis for the oath.

"We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath. The signature which we took as attendance of MLAs is used to form the govt. At 6:30 pm NPC MLA meeting has been called and many signatories MLAs will meet Sharad Pawar and will be part of the Press Conference. The letter (of support) that is being used is wrong and it's been misused. "

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Meanwhile, pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

Shiv Sena MLAs rebel, Pawar distances from Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and two Deputy CMs- one each from Congress and NCP.

