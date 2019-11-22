Cong-NCP Want Uddhav Thackeray As CM, But He’s Not Keen: Sources

In the latest twist in the Maharashtra political crisis, sources have told Republic TV that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray is not keen on becoming the Chief Minister of the State, although leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are keen to have senior Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

NCP-INC back Uddhav

The Shiv Sena, on Thursday evening, had yet another meeting with the leaders of the NCP and INC, where it is said that Thackeray made his intentions known. Arvind Sawant and Subhash Desai are now the frontrunners to occupy Varsha Bungalow. The challenge for Thackeray is to get approvals from other senior leaders such as Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut for either Subhash Desai or Arvind Sawant to be the Chief Minister.

A lot of leaders including NCP leader Ajit Pawar were present at the meeting, which began a little before midnight and went on for close to half an hour. Earlier yesterday, Sanjay Raut had stated that NCP, Congress, and his party will form a government before December 1, while asserting that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena. Amidst the political chaos in the State, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in Maharashtra. Additionally, Koshyari, in a report to MHA, recommended President’s rule over the State. This came after the NCP sought more time to form a government. Maharashtra then came under the President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the State.

Since then, Sena, NCP and the Congress have held regular meetings in order to reach a middle ground and eventually form a government. This scenario came up because of the fallout in the alliance that was set up between the BJP and Sena. After BJP withdrew support, Sena was left with no option but to talk to its allies for government formation in Maharashtra.

