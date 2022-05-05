SP Ally OP Rajbhar Meets UP Min; Fuels Buzz Of Returning To NDA Fold Before 2024 Polls

In a possible setback for Akhilesh Yadav, sources hinted that OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) might again become an alliance partner of the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. While he joined hands with SP in October 2021, they failed to dislodge BJP from power in the 2022 Assembly polls. The speculation about Rajbhar's disenchantment with SP gained traction after he met UP Minister Dayashankar Singh for an hour on Wednesday.

Singh currently holds Independent Charge of the Ministry of Transport. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV later, the SBSP chief downplayed speculation about returning to the NDA fold citing that he only discussed constituency-related issues with the Minister. However, he did acknowledge that all is not well within the SP-led alliance.

OP Rajbhar remarked, "I didn't go (with BJP) in 2022. I went with Samajwadi Party. When Mulayam Singh Ji meets Modi Ji, Yogi Ji, there is no talk about his joining the party. When Om Prakash Rajbhar meets someone, the speculation starts. Dayashankar Singh is a Minister. Before that, he is my friend. I am the legislator of my region. I have the right to meet a Minister if I am not able to resolve problems in my region. I also have the right to meet the PM. I am the Leader of my Legislative Party."

Weighing in on the rifts within the alliance following the war of words between PSP(L) president Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh, he opined, "You should ask this question to Akhilesh Yadav. He will be in a better position to answer why such reports are coming to the fore. My attempt is that we should take along all coalition partners. If the country's biggest party- BJP is running governments in multiple states along with 50 parties, then Akhilesh Ji should also keep us united. If anyone has any grievance, he should talk to them and sort it out. There is no point in giving different statements."

BJP sweeps UP polls

While the SP improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively. Though OP Rajbhar retained the Zahoorabad seat, his son Arvind lost the election to BJP's Anil Rajbhar in Shivpur. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. With a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. As Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party won 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.