The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. In addition, it also informed that physical rallies, roadshows, padayatras, cycle and motorbike rallies or similar on-ground campaigns have been barred till January 15 owing to COVID-19 situation across the country. However, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Samajwadi Party (SP) ally Om Prakash Rajbhar has questioned the EC's decision.

OP Rajbhar has questioned as to why the EC has allowed only virtual rallies. Rajbhar has claimed that the smaller parties who are contesting the polls do not have the resources for virtual rallies. Therefore, he has demanded that the smaller party should either be given funds to organise virtual rallies or grant permission to hold smaller ones.

"They (other parties) are big and have enough resources for virtual rallies. The Election Commission should give funds to the smaller parties," said OP Rajbhar

Speaking about voting via postal ballots for people above 80, the SBSP chief remarked that the situation is different in interiors and villages which is likely to create issues. Therefore, he has also expressed his doubt over the EC's decision of allowing voting through the postal ballots. Rajbhar also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and avered that people of Uttar Pradesh are seeking a change.

UP Assembly elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House, This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

As it currently stands, the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra". Yadav has repeatedly claimed that his party will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, but has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.