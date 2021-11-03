On Wednesday, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar met mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at the Banda jail ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A 5-time MLA from Mau, the incarcerated BSP leader faces more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well. Speaking exclusively to Republic Bharat, Rajbhar who is an ally of the Samajwadi Party revealed that he discussed political issues with Ansari and offered him a ticket to contest the UP election due early next year.

Refuting Ansari's association with the mafia, Om Prakash Rajbhar remarked, "The state government should release a list of mafia so that people come to know who is mafia and honest. I met him. I know him since a long time. I was informed that his health is not good. So, I went there to inquire about his well-being. He is an MLA for the last 5 years. If a politician goes to meet an MLA, we will talk politics."

"We will give him a ticket from whichever of the 403 seats he wants to contest. He is 100% ready to join my party. My association with him dates back to 20 years," he added.

Rajbhar hails Mukhtar Ansari as a 'messiah'

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a party workers' convention on September 11, Rajbhar highlighted Mukhtar Ansari's political stature in the Purvanchal region. He opined, "Whether it is a BJP, SP, BSP, or Congress leader in Purvanchal, whoever wants to win the election goes and seeks blessings from Mukhtar Ansari. He wins the election only after that. The poor, underprivileged and the leaders there consider him as a messiah".

He was responding to BSP supremo Mayawati's announcement on September 10 that no mafia don including Ansari will be fielded in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election. Moreover, she contended that this decision will ensure that a crackdown on such criminals can be initiated once a BSP government is formed in the state. She also revealed that UP BSP president Bhim Rajbhar will be the party's candidate in Mau.