Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday slamming AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for his provocative statements on the Gyanvapi dispute. Asserting that the country will only run on 'law and order' and not 'fatwas', the UP Minister also condemned the spate of remarks by Muslim leaders from the Deoband gathering.

"They (Deoband) are opposing some 50 other things, But the country will work on democracy. They are saying don't test our patience, I want to tell them if you lose your cool, it will be a problem for you only," said the Union Minister.

"First of all Owaisi needs to learn to use words properly. Nobody snatched Babri Masjid, our judiciary from the grassroot-level to Supreme Court heard the case and passed a judgment. So this is how Ram Mandir was made. Similarly, other cases are also going on and our Constitution permits us to raise a contention through the process of law. Why are you not looking at the Taj Mahal? They were rapped by the court on this. In Gyanvapi also, court commissioner was removed. We have three beautiful pillars of democracy. No one can cross the Lakshman Rekha," he stated. Baghel further asserted that India will have rule of law and 'no other way will work'. "We will function on IPC, and CrPC, their era of Fatwas has long passed," said SP Baghel.

'BJP will fulfil promises in manifesto, includes UCC'

SP Baghel also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made a slew of promises in its manifesto including the resolution of disputes in Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura, as well as the revocation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq, all of which were being slowly fulfilled through a Constitutional route.

"When it comes to UCC, it is mentioned in the manifesto and it will be implemented. This country will work on the Constitution and laws. All of us are citizens of India, and this would be respected. When the Modi government's policies are implemented at a uniform level without any bias when the Ayushman card is given to anyone, farmers' policies are not centric on any religion or region, then in the same way, all policies will be implemented," he stated.