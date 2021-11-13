SP Begins 3rd Leg Of 'Vijay Yatra'; Akhilesh Yadav Takes Out Rally In Gorakhpur

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Gorakhpur, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and commemorated the party's Vijay Yatra on November 13. As a part of the third phase of Samajwadi Party's Vijay Yatra, the party chief was seen on a chariot followed by a party convoy and thousands of workers throughout the journey.

The yatra which began from the Gorakhpur Airport just after his arrival will end at Kushinagar on Sunday. Akhilesh was seen addressing the workers at the rally and motivating everyone. Apart from that, several Samajwadi Party workers were seen riding horses as they were clad in red caps. There was a huge number of party followers.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have also been tightened in the area prior to the visit of the SP leader.

Samajwadi Party begins third phase of Vijay Yatra

The Samajwadi Vijay Yatra which was launched in the month of October will witness the beginning of its third phase on Saturday with Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur. Yadav will be connecting with the voters ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Spread across two days, the yatra is set to end on November 14 in Kushinagar. Earlier, the first leg of the Yatra was held on October 12 in Kanpur followed by the second leg in Hardoi on October 31.

The yatra sees SP leader Akhilesh Yadav travelling on a bus displaying the party posters and further followed by numerous party workers and leaders throughout the rally.

Meanwhile, in a major clash with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party is looking forward to giving a tough competition to the ruling party in the state and is hoping to win the upcoming elections next year. Notably, Yadav's program in Gorakhpur takes place on the same day when Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Yadav's parliamentary constituency, Azamgarh.

Image: Twitter/@SamajwadiParty