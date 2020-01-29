SP Calls Uttar Pradesh 'Hatya Pradesh', BJP Reminds The Party Of Muzaffarnagar Riots

On Wednesday, Jan 29, the official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party put out the 'headlines' of what is the top news of the State terming Uttar Pradesh as 'Hatya Pradesh' (Murder State). The tweet which pointed out to five instances of murder, rape and molestation in various parts of the State took an indirect jibe at the Yogi Adityanath-led government highlighting the cases of lawlessness in the State.

Last year, back in August, Akhilesh Yadav had put out a similar tweet after the murder of the journalist brothers in Saharanpur where he had called out the "deteriorating law and order system" of the state and termed it as "Hatya Pradesh."

हत्या प्रदेश में आज की प्रमुख सुर्खियां!

1. गोण्डा में सगी बहनों के साथ दुराचार

2. रायबरेली में महिला के साथ बलात्कार

3. मेरठ में गन्ना मंत्री के गनर की गोली मारकर हत्या

4. रामपुर में बाइक सवार दंपत्ति से लूटपाट कर महिला से किया दुष्कर्म

5. आगरा में सर्राफा दंपत्ति की हत्या — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 29, 2020

"Murder State's major headlines today! 1. Misconduct with sisters in Gonda 2. Woman raped in Rae Bareli 3. Gunner of sugarcane minister shot dead in Meerut 4. Rampur couple on a bike looted, woman misbehaved with 5. Murder of couple in Agra," the tweet read.

BJP reminds SP of Muzaffarnagar riots

BJP leader Anila Singh responded to these comments by the Samajwadi party reciting the popular Hindi saying, "a thief sees everyone else as a thief." She stated that in this situation, "a murderer looks at everyone else as a murderer." She reminded everyone that it was the time of the Samajwadi government when the whole of UP got "infested with criminals."

"Since 2017, the BJP government came to power and day in and day out Yogi Adityanthji has been trying to remove and finish these criminals from UP. And upon that they are saying has been a Hatyara State. A party whose role we know in the Muzaffarnagar riots where they got hundreds and hundreds of Karsevaks killed and we know when SP was in power, in every five to eight minutes there was a crime against women," she said.

