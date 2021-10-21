SP Chief Akhilesh Claims To Join Hands With SBSP Ahead Of UP Polls To Fight For Dalits

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar announced their allegiance on Wednesday and said that they will fight together for the Dalits and other weaker sections of the society. However, they have not officially said that they forged any pre-poll alliance. The presidents of both the parties announced the decision separately as it was a courtesy call, said the SBSP president.

The Samajwadi Party tweeted, "The Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will fight together with the battle of the deprived, oppressed, backward, Dalits, women, farmers, youths and other weaker sections of the society.” It further said, "The SP and SBSP have come together. No there will be no BJP. This time the BJP is out." There was no mention of any agreement between the parties and if they will fight the elections together or not. However, the meeting commenced just months before the UP-assembly elections could mean that they might forge an allegiance.

Having four MLAs in the present UP House, Rajbhar's party has four MLAs in the UP house and has a major influence in more than a dozen districts in UP's Poorvanchal region. SBSP chief Rajbhar tweeted that "the SP and SBSP have come together." He added, "SP and SBSP have come together. The BJP government which ditched Dalits, backward, minorities and other sections, are left with only last few days.” He also said that the meeting with former CM Akhilesh Yadav was a courtesy meeting.

Gearing up for the assembly polls in UP

Earlier in 2017 for the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had forged a poll alliance with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. SBSP chief Rajbhar even became a minister in the government but resigned before the 2019 elections. Rajbhar had formed a "Bhagidari Morcha", which is an alliance of some parties with similar ideologies like Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and some other outfits. A senior SP leader said that Akhilesh Yadav will decide if there will be any seats shared with the SBSP. SBSP leader Arun Rajbhar said, "His party is with the SP and the understanding on the number of seats will be decided soon." He further added that there will be a rally on October 27, after which the finer details regarding the alliance will be released.

(with PTI inputs)