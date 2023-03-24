SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Isn't Surprised By Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification; Know Why

Samajwadi Party’s National President Akhilesh Yadav reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP said, “This is not the first time.”

“It’s not the first time. Cases are registered and they take away the membership. This has happened with many SP leaders. This has happened to divert attention from the real issue,” said the SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

Congress attacks Lok Sabha Secretariat’s decision

Commenting on the decision, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and wrote, “We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti."

Congress leader and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

“Nirav Modi Scam – 14,000 Cr. Lalit Modi Scam – 425 Cr. Mehul Choksi scam - 13,500 Cr. Why has the BJP come to the rescue of those who looted the country's money? Why is she running away from investigation?Those who are raising questions on this, cases are brought against them. Does BJP support the corrupt?,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressing a similar opinion said, "They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, If needed we'll go to jail to save democracy."

He added, “We've called a meeting of our senior party leaders at the party office at 5pm today. In the meeting, we will formulate our strategy as to how to proceed forward."