As voting for Presidential polls began in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav took a potshot at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not fulfilling promises. He said that BJP has failed in meeting people's expectations.

After casting his vote for Presidential Election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “BJP leaders have been using illicit language for SP members. Everything is in front of people, nothing is hidden. BJP is against people who have worked for secularism.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav further said, “BJP spreads hatred on the basis of religion, we all witnessed Kanpur riots. If police administration had taken decisions in time and their intelligence had not failed, then such a big riot would have not occurred in Kanpur.”

“BJP has failed in fulfilling promises, inflation rising and people are sitting without jobs. They have been spreading false hopes among people,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav added.

He further said that if SP MLAs are in touch with BJP, then BJP should release their list. Earlier, BJP claimed that 25-30 MLAs of SP are in touch with the party.

Shivpal Yadav questions Akhilesh Yadav for supporting Yashwant Sinha

Earlier, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav questioned Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, over how he would support a man who had earlier called SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav an 'ISI' agent. This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for supporting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in reference to the latter's past remarks at SP patriarch. In a letter written to Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal while calling the matter "extremely serious and sensitive" stated that it is a 'strange irony' that the Samajwadi Party is supporting a person in the presidential elections who called 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) an agent of the ISI.