The massive Kanpur cash seizure of ₹257 crore has sparked a political faceoff in election-bound Uttar Pradesh, with the Opposition attacking the BJP-led Centre over its demonetization plan that, according to them, failed to prevent the generation of black money.

In the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, Rs 257 crore cash was recovered from the residence and factory of businessman Piyush Jain on Sunday.

The trader, who deals perfume, was arrested by the DGGI on charges of tax evasion and is set to be produced in court today. Pictures from the GST raids, showing hefty cash stashed at the businessman's residence, surfaced on the internet on Sunday, drawing sharp reaction from the Opposition parties.

Opposition blames BJP for Kanpur cash seizure

Notably, investigative agencies have also found that Piyush Jain was in constant touch with three individuals associated with politics. While the matter is under investigation, the Samajwadi Party has stated that an individual cannot amass such a huge amount of money without the government's knowledge.

Reacting to the cash recovery, SP Spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria asked, "When the government claims to have put an end to black money after demonetization, where did all this cash come from? One cannot transport Rs 20 lakhs from one place to another. So how did so much money land in one place, without security?"

Bhadouria further claimed of BJP links with the arrested Piyush Jain.

"I believe that people associated with the saffron party are linked with this seizure. No one can stash so much money at their home without the government's help. The BJP is pointing fingers at others instead of taking ownership of its illegal works," the SP leader told Republic.

Congress leader Madhu Yakshi also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fooled the country by making big claims about the Centre's demonetization scheme when black money is still present in the market.

"PM Modi claimed that after demonetization there will be no black money in the market. Then how can a single businessman/perfume seller amass Rs 200 crore cash? We have been seeing such seizures across the country, where leaders, businessmen are being held with hundreds of crores of rupees. When a common man cannot withdraw more than Rs 50,000 and a businessman cannot withdraw over two lakhs, where did this cash come from? PM Modi has clearly failed the country and fooled the people," said Congress leader Madhu Yakshi.

In the 40-hour-long raid conducted so far, at least ₹257 crore cash has been recovered from Piyush Jain's Kanpur residence and his factory in Kannauj. Besides this, DGGI sleuths also seized 250 kg Silver, 25 kg Gold, 300 Keys, as well as unaccounted raw materials and finished products worth crores of rupees.