SP Condemns Attack On Police In Aligarh; Slams BJP For Constant Attacks On Police In UP

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that under their rule, there were constant attacks on the police force. Sharing an article about the attack on a police post in Aligarh, the official handle of the SP on Twitter said that there was 'criminalisation' of power in the state and an increased sense of 'insecurity' following the attacks on the police force.

"In the BJP government, the constant attack on the police is a message to the people by the power-protected criminals that 'no one can save you from us now'! Criminalization of power has aroused a feeling of insecurity all over UP. Attacking the police by entering inside the police post in Aligarh is shameful! The government should take action," read the tweet put out by SP.

भाजपा सरकार में पुलिस पर लगातार हो रहा वार सत्ता संरक्षित अपराधियों द्वारा जनता को संदेश है कि 'तुम्हें अब हम से कोई नहीं बचा सकता'! सत्ता के अपराधीकरण ने पूरे यूपी में असुरक्षा की भावना जगा दी है।अलीगढ़ के तेबथू पुलिस चौकी के अंदर घुसकर पुलिस पर हमला शर्मनाक! कार्रवाई करे सरकार। pic.twitter.com/AugDLGEpfX — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 7, 2020

SP's allegations come shortly after the Kanpur encounter where 8 police personnel were martyred after they went to arrest wanted gangster Vikas Dubey. However, their allegations come at a time when sources have unveiled connections of the wanted gangster with the Samajwadi Party. A poster that has gone viral over social media promotes Vikas Dubey along with his wife as potential candidates for the Panchayat elections along with images of former UP CM and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Dubey's mother Sarla Devi has also confirmed that he is currently with the Samajwadi Party. The SP, however, has denied all ties with the wanted gangster.

Meanwhile, in a significant development to the Kanpur encounter case the location of Vikas Dubey has been traced by the police, sources said on Tuesday. Vikas Dubey's last location was traced near Amheda police outpost in Bijnor, where nearly 10 people were spotted in three cars. Upon receiving the information about the history-sheeter's hideout, cops have sealed the Bijnor border.

