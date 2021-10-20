SP, Congress Claim Credit For Kushinagar Airport Inaugural: 'UPA Dream Come True'

Clamouring to take credit for the new Kushinagar airport, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, pointed out that the airport's approval was gotten during his rule in 2014. Claiming that BJP had landed at the project event then too, he said that 'becoming a pilot doesn't make the plane yours'. Yadav has often accused BJP of taking credit for projects inaugurated during his regime.

Akhilesh Yadav: 'BJP inaugurating SP project'

जबकि शिलान्यास की एक ईंट तक भी इन्होंने न लगाई… तब भी सपा के कामों का उद्घाटन करने आ गये भाजपाई… लेकर अपनी कैंची, फ़ीता, माला, मिठाई।



भाजपाई ये याद रखें कि ‘पायलट बनने से प्लेन आपका नहीं हो जाता’ और ये भी कि जिस रनवे से आप उड़ान भर रहे हैं उसकी ज़मीन ‘किसी और’ ने तैयार की थी। pic.twitter.com/50ZtWfthS2 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 20, 2021

Similarly, Congress leader RPN Singh credited the UPA government for approving the project in 2014. Stating that Congress' dream had come true today, he said that the UPA govt had established the holy land of Lord Buddha in Kushinagar. Kushinagar which is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh is the place where Lor Buddha attained Mahanirvana.

मैं आज कुशीनगर इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट को देखकर बहुत खुश हूँ, ये ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट यूपीए कैबिनेट और यूपी सरकार द्वारा 2014 में स्वीकृत किया गया था। हमारी सरकार ने भगवान बुद्ध की पावन भूमि कुशीनगर और उ.प्र. के लोगों के लिए इस परियोजना की परिकल्पना की थी, खुशी है कि हमारा सपना साकार हुआ। — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) October 20, 2021

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the most-awaited Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking about the development of Kushinagar as one of the priorities of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, he said that special attention is being given to the creation of facilities for devotees in order to develop the place. Meanwhile, speaking about the Centre's Udan Scheme, PM Modi said that more than 900 new routes have been approved in the past few years out of which air services have already started on 350 routes. Also, 50 new airports have been made functional during this while.

The event was marked by the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben and other miniters. Moreover, five ministers of Sri Lankan government headed by Namal Rajapaksa and deputy heads or Anunayakas of all four Nikatas of Buddhism in Sri Lanka were also present at the event. Monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia and diplomats from Mongolia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Lao PDR, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Republic of Korea, Nepal, Japan and Singapore also graced the event.

After the ceremony, PM Modi visted an exhibition of Paintings of Ajanta frescos, laid foundation stone of 13 development projects worth Rs 180 crores, planted a plant a Bodhi tree and visited the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar. This is PM Modi's third visit in the past month to UP. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.