'SP Could've Been In Power If...': Shivpal Yadav Makes Resentment Public, Lauds UP CM Yogi

In a big embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav, his uncle Shivpal Yadav made public his resentment with Samajwadi Party while speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday. According to him, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party could have won the recently concluded Assembly polls if it had given tickets to 100 members of his own party- the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Moreover, BJP MLAs thumped their desks in approval when Yadav described UP CM Yogi Adityanath as "honest and laborious". This assumes significance as he recently requested a change of seat, implying that he didn't want to sit with SP MLAs.

Shivpal Yadav remarked, "If they, i.e the opposition had taken me along, you would have sat there and they would have sat here. I want to give this example. It is true that I had formed a party- and I had done preparations too. I had announced 100 candidates two years ago. If they would have given tickets to our 100 candidates, then they would have sat there. But they are sitting here as they didn't do so."

Shivpal Yadav at loggerheads with nephew

An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, Shivpal Yadav formed PSP(L) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) for the UP Assembly election after meeting his uncle on December 16, 2021. While Shivpal Yadav retained his seat contesting the election on an SP ticket, the party could win only 111 seats as against BJP who romped to a second successive win by bagging 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

The uneasy truce unravelled after the election results when Shivpal Yadav complained that he was not invited to a meeting of MLAs in which his nephew was elected as the Legislative Party leader. Thereafter, he skipped a meeting of alliance leaders called by Akhilesh Yadav and met Adityanath. This set the rumour mills abuzz about the possibility of the PSP(L) chief joining BJP and getting a ticket to contest the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat or a Rajya Sabha berth.