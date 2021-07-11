SP Counters UP's Population Control Bill With 'where To Get Men If At War' Bizarre Claim

Lashing out at the Uttar Pradesh government, Member of Parliament (MP) Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Sunday claimed that the 'Population Bill 2021' would be a 'major loss-making deal'. He reasoned out his statement giving the example of war and added that India will not be left with enough men to fight if the entire country is not allowed to procreate.

"If entire India isn't allowed to procreate and a situation arises that we've to face another country, from where will we get men?" The Samajwadi Party leader said, "This (the bill) will prove to be a loss-making deal."

Earlier on Sunday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal had termed the Bill 'utterly foolish'. Speaking to the media, a veteran of the party, Shivanand Tiwari had said, "They think that Muslims are producing more children. The data shows that the fertility rate of the Muslim population in J&K where the Muslim population is 68%, is 1.4 which is below the national average. In Lakshadweep, where 96% of the population is Muslim, the fertility rate is 1.8 and in regions where education is rampant, the fertility rate naturally goes down."

What is UP's Population Bill 2021?

The UP Population Bill's draft lists incentives for government employees, the general public and couples below the poverty line for adopting two-child or one-child policy via voluntary sterilisation - which includes additional increments, house subsidies, rebates on utilities, paid 12-month maternity and paternity leave, free health care to spouse and increased employer's contribution to the national pension scheme - to name a few. The Bill also lists many disincentives for all such as debarring from benefits of govt-sponsored welfare schemes, ration card limits, contesting local body elections etc. The Bill will not be applicable to those already having more than two children before the passage of the Bill.

Moreover, the Bill lists additional incentives for couples adopting a one-child policy like - two more increments during the entire services, free health care facility and insurance coverage to the single child till it turns 20, preference to a single child in admission in all educational institutions and govt jobs, free education up-to graduation level, scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child. The Bill also tasks the govt with establishing maternity centres at all the primary health centres, availability of contraceptive pills, condoms, insurance for the failure of tubectomy or vasectomy and encourage male participation in family planning. Exceptions to the law include - multiple births out of second pregnancy, adoption up to two children, disability of the first or second child, death of a child and married couple expecting a third child during the implementation of the Bill.