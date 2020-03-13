SP Counters Yogi Govt's 'name-shame' Hoarding, Puts Up Sengar, Chinmayanand Poster

A day after Supreme Court's order referring the Uttar Pradesh government's plea against Allahabad High Court verdict over posters of accused anti-CAA rioters to a larger bench, Samajwadi Party has put up a poster beside the "name and shame" hoardings targeting the BJP.

The Yogi government had on March 5 put up roadside banners in Lucknow with photographs of people who have been asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests. In response to the poster, spokesperson of Samajwadi party IB Singh on Friday has put up a poster with former BJP leaders - Chinmayanand and Kuldip Sengar - the former accused of rape and the latter convicted of rape. The poster bears the photograph of Chinmayanad and Sengar - along with the sections under which they have been charged. It also states: "These are the culprits of the daughters of this land, be cautious." and "If Daughters are cautious and Hindustan is safe."

जब प्रदर्शनकारियों की कोई निजता नहीं है और उच्चन्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद भी योगी सरकार होर्डिंग नहीं हटा रही है तो ये लीजिए फिर। लोहिया चौराहे पर मैंने भी कुछ कोर्ट द्वारा नामित अपराधियों का पोस्टर जनहित में जारी कर दिया है, इनसे बेटियाँ सावधान रहें। pic.twitter.com/9AqGBxMoJR — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) March 12, 2020

Supreme Court refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

The vacation bench of Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government that as of now, there was no law that could back their action. An apex court bench refused to stay the March 9 Allahabad High Court order directing the Yogi Adityanath administration to remove the posters. A vacation bench of justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose said a "bench of sufficient strength" would consider the matter next week. The posters put by the Yogi Government bear photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during protests in December last year. The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Lucknow administration to remove posters displaying pictures.

