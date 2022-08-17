Last Updated:

SP Defends Azam Khan Post FIR For Intimidation Of Witness; Uses Ill-health As Cover

On Twitter, the Samajwadi Party highlighted how Azam Khan ever since being released from jail on the orders of the Supreme Court has been 'keeping unwell'.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
SP

Image: PTI


After a case was filed against Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party jumped to defend him on Wednesday. On Twitter, the party led by Akhilesh Yadav highlighted how Khan ever since being released from jail on the orders of the Supreme Court has been 'keeping unwell and spends most time in the hospital'. 

"The allegations of intimidation of witnesses are baseless. The case which has been registered again against him is also power sponsored, shameful! The government should withdraw the case. Justice should prevail," read the tweet uploaded on the microblogging site. 

Fresh case registered against Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was booked for allegedly threatening a witness in a land encroachment case in which he is accused. Confirming the same, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said that an FIR has been lodged against Khan and five other unidentified persons for threatening a witness of a case.

READ | 10-time Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan's wife & son summoned by ED in money laundering case

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Nanhe, a resident of the Boria locality of the city. In his complaint, Nanhe alleged that five unknown persons came to his house around 9.30 am. The men told Nanhe that Azam Khan asked them to visit him and told him not to give a statement against Khan in court

READ | SC dismisses plea of SP leader Azam Khan in fake birth certificate case involving his son

Nanhe is a witness in a case related to encroachment of land in which Azam Khan and a few others are accused. The case was lodged in 2019 and is being heard at an MP/MLA court in the district. A hearing in the case was held on Wednesday. Nanhe appeared before the court and his statement was recorded.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan hospitalised after difficulty in breathing; condition stable
READ | Uttar Pradesh: FIR lodged against SP leader Azam Khan for allegedly threatening a witness
First Published:
COMMENT