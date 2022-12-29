SP Eyes Becoming Major Opposition; May Maintain Distance From Both Congress & BJP

After Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav likened the Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a press conference, the party is sensing that it can take the place of a major Opposition in Uttar Pradesh maintaining distance from both Congress and BJP, said sources.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that the Samajwadi Party will issue an official statement where it will clearly mention that it maintains equal distance from Congress and BJP.

Unlikely to attend the 'Bharat Jodo' yatra, Akhilesh Yadav says 'BJP, Congress' same

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday clubbed BJP and Congress in the same bracket and said he had not received any invitation for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will be entering Uttar Pradesh in early January.

"Our emotions are with their yatra (but) I have not got any invitation for it. The principle of our party is different -- the BJP and the Congress are one," the former chief minister at a press conference.

Earlier, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that Akhilesh was unlikely to join the yatra due to his "preoccupation" with party programmes.

When asked if any other Samajwadi neta would take part in the yatra, Chaudhary said that there has been no discussion on it.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh is also unlikely to take part in the yatra. Anil Dubey, the party's chief spokesperson, said, "I do not think that Jayant ji will be going for the yatra. He is preoccupied with party programmes that have already been planned."

Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati is also likely to skip Congress' yatra.

Samajwadi Party had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with Congress and since then maintained distance from the party.

SP's absence from the yatra would be a setback to the Congress' attempt to bring anti-BJP parties together.

In 2019, Congress had contested general elections alone in Uttar Pradesh where Rahul Gandhi failed to defeat Smriti Irani from the family bastion Amethi, with only Sonia Gandhi managing to win her Rae Bareli seat. Whereas, Akhilesh Yadav's SP won 111 seats.