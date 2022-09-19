'SP Is A Drama Party': Ally OP Rajbhar Takes Swipe As Akhilesh Yadav Leads March In UP

Even as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav led a march to the UP Vidhan Bhavan, his ally Om Prakash Rajbhar lashed out at the track record of the opposition. Dubbing SP a "drama party", he questioned the Akhilesh Yadav-led party for not doing enough on key causes when it was in power. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. While he joined hands with SP in October 2021, they failed to dislodge BJP from power in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar remarked, "Samajwadi Party is a drama party. They do only drama. They were in power 4 times. During their government 4 times, did they work on the issues (for which they are hitting the streets today)? When you extended support to the government in Delhi on the issue of 17 castes, you got the Defence Ministry. Did you raise your voice even once in Parliament seeking the inclusion of 17 castes in the Scheduled Castes list? You didn't do so, whether it is BSP, SP, or BJP."

He added, "Even the previous BJP government passed a proposal. But it was not cleared by the BJP government in Delhi. The High Court quashed it. While they want to do drama on the streets, who stopped them from waiving off domestic electricity bills when they were in power? It was a government having a full majority. Who stopped them from implementing free education?"

Though Rajbhar retained the Zahoorabad seat in the Assembly polls, his son Arvind lost the election to BJP's Anil Rajbhar in Shivpur. Since then, he has repeatedly asserted that Yadav has become "too used to air-conditioned rooms" and advised him to venture out more to interact with people. Miffed with the SBSP's support for Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election, SP posted a tweet on July 23 accusing Rajbhar of being in cahoots with BJP and clarified that he was free to exit the alliance.

SP's show of strength

During the march led by UP's Leader of Opposition, the SP MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state. The march commenced at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and the Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan. Speaking to the media, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary claimed that social harmony is in danger as the Yogi Adityanath-led government is working with a "revenge mentality".