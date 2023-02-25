SP Is 'anti-women': UP CM Adityanath On Opposition Party Disrupting Governor's Address

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party for disrupting Governor Anandiben Patel's address, alleging its conduct was "anti-women".

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Adityanath said the behaviour of the Opposition during the Governor's address on February 20 had "shattered the dignity of the House".

"Those who cannot give respect to a female governor, the one who symbolises women power ('matri shakti'), expecting them to give respect to half the population (the women), will be dishonesty," the chief minister said.

He said that the constitutional head of the state was discussing the achievements of the government.

"The Opposition should have shown respect towards 'matri shakti'. When a woman governor is addressing the House, at that time by raising slogans, what message do we want to send to the country," the chief minister said.

The Uttar Pradesh legislature's Budget session started on a stormy note on February 20 with the Samajwadi Party disrupting the governor's address with “Rajyapal wapas jao (Governor go back)” slogans.

Patel continued her speech amid the rancorous slogan-shouting and said the state government was moving on the path of good governance, security and development.

Addressing the issue of women's empowerment in the House, Adityanath said, "The opposition parties were asking about women's help desk. Women's help desk has been established in all the 1,537 police stations and 1,584 GRP stations of the state." In each district, an additional women's police station, as well as an additional women counselling post, has been established, he informed.

He also gave information on various schemes for women and said that the state is placed at the first spot in implementing welfare programmes.

Adityanath said that "on a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of UP gave us the mandate in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

"This is the biggest example of our political credibility. Investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore have put a stamp of political credibility on us," he said.