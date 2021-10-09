SP Launches 2022 UP Polls Campaign; To Embark On 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' From Oct 12

While most of the parties are yet to start campaigns for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party launched the 2022 campaign on Saturday, October 9. The party has also announced a series of Yatras concerning various sections of the society based on community, caste, and occupation. As of now, at least five Yatras are underway in the state. According to party sources, the Yatras are organised to sensitise various caste communities, farmers, and professionals against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also understand their problems at the ground level.

On August 31, the lawyer wing of the party launched Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Yatra that is aimed to cover the entire state in eight phases, highlighting the failures of the BJP on the law and order front. On the other hand, Janadesh Yatra will focus on the eastern part of the state raising issues related to Dalits and other backward communities.

Speaking at a press conference, Samajwadi Party President and Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said, "All those who have seen the video of the Lakhimpur incident have condemned it. Everyone has seen everything, yet the accused have not been caught yet." He will embark on the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12.

SP confident of winning 400 seats

Earlier in August, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had said that the party can win up to 400 seats in the upcoming elections given the anger and disappointment amongst the people with the BJP-led government. He further criticised the BJP government for failing to fulfill its promises.

Yadav at a press conference had said, "I used to say that we will win 350 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. Seeing the anger of people against the incumbent BJP government for failing to fulfill the poll promises, we may win 400 seats."

In another update, the former CM had stated that the party is open for an alliance. He further said that the size of the alliance is not a matter of concern as they are ready to associate with small regional parties too. In a continued attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front, he is working towards uniting all parties to fight against one common foe.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. Other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BSP will be contesting elections in Punjab with the Shiromani Akali Dal. Earlier during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, BSP had won 19 seats out of 403 seats.

Image: PTI