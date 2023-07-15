SP Leader Azam Khan Convicted In Rampur Hate Speech Case, Gets 2 Years In Jail

The MP-MLA Court on Saturday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in the Rampur Hate Speech Case of 2019.

A case was registered against SP leader Azam Khan at Shahzad Nagar police station in Rampur for making a provocative speech. The case is linked to allegations that Khan used harsh language during a rally on April 7, 2019, in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, against Sanjay Kapoor, the Congress candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the then-Rampur district magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 74-year-old SP leader Azam Khan had won the Rampur Nagar seat for the 10th time in the 2022 assembly polls. Azam Khan resigned from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat after being elected as an MLA.

Earlier in May, a special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur acquitted the SP leader in the 2019 hate speech case, overturning the three-year sentence awarded to him by a lower court. In 2022, the MP-MLA magistrate court awarded Khan a three-year jail term. Khan was disqualified as an MLA under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act following the magistrate court’s order.