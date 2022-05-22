SP Leader Claims There's No 'Shivling' In Gyanvapi Mosque; 'issue Created For 2024 Polls'

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Sunday denied the discovery of a ‘Shivling' in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, claiming that circumstances were being created for political gains ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking to reporters outside the Samajwadi Party office, the Sambhal MP also evoked the Ayodhya Ram Mandir verdict, claiming that Mosques were being targetted in India in a display of 'power'.

"All these circumstances are being created due to the 2024 elections. If you go into the history there was no 'Shivling' and nothing else in the Gyanvapi mosque. All this is a lie and is wrong," said Shafiqur Rahman Barq.

He added, Though a Ram temple is being constructed, I still say that there is a mosque there. Ye takat ke bal-boote pe ho raha" (This is purely a display of power). We are being targeted. Mosques are being attacked. The government doesn't run like this. Government should run with honesty and rule of law. There is a rule of Bulldozer, not of law."

Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi District judge takes over case

Following the Supreme Court order on the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Varanasi Civil Court on Saturday submitted the report in the case to the District Judge. On Friday, the apex court observed that a "slightly more mature hand" should handle the Gyanvapi mosque case, given its sensitivity and that both parties would benefit more from a 'seasoned hand'.

During the hearing, the SC had also observed that the application filed by the mosque committee challenging the maintainability of the suit 'shall be decided on priority by the District Judge upon the transfer of the suit". The Court also directed District Magistrate (DM) to make appropriate arrangements for Wazu at the masjid.

The May 17 interim order for sealing the spot where the 'Shivling' was found, without impeding namaz will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided, it ruled, asking for alternate arrangements to be made for Wazu.

Earlier this week, Republic had accessed the first images of the three-day Gyanvapi survey where a Shivling and a clear lotus engraving were spotted on one of the pillars of the mosque complex. According to the excerpts of the report, many signs pertaining to the Sanatan culture were found inside the building including motifs of lotus, Swastik, Damru, and Trishul.