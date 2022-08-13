Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has sent a legal notice to Noida Police commissioner Alok Singh for allegedly making a defamatory statement against him during a press conference on August 9 in the Shrikant Tyagi case. Maurya, who was previously associated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has sought Rs 11.5 crore in damages.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female resident in a Noida society on Tuesday. He was separately booked in a case of cheating over the alleged unauthorised use of a symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government in his SUV. During questioning, Tyagi revelated the UP government sticker was provided by Swami Prasad Maurya.

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner Alok Singh said, "He had a sticker on one of his vehicles which is given to honourable MLAs. Tyagi told police during questioning that this sticker was provided to him by his associate Swami Prasad Maurya."

"The aforesaid allegations levelled against my client by you knowing them to be false and with the intention to defame my client are giving rise to civil liability for damages against you to compensate my client. My client reserves the right to initiate criminal action against you under the law," the notice sent by Maurya's advocate said.

The notice also demanded Noida CP to tender an unconditional apology through electronic media as well by publishing the same in newspapers. Maurya also demanded special damages of defamation, mental torture, agony and injury inflicted to his and his family's reputation.

'Pay Rs 11.50 crore to my client within 15 days'

The Samajwadi Party leader demanded Rs 11.50 crore in compensation. "You are required to comply with the above demands and pay Rs 11.50 crore to my client within 15 days from the receipt of this notice, failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal and civil actions against you as per law."

Maurya, who was a minister in the previous BJP government in the state, had quit the party just ahead of the Assembly earlier this year and joined the Samajwadi Party.

The saffron party has also claimed that Tyagi was an aide of Swami Maurya and had left with him when the latter joined Akhilesh Yadav's party ahead of the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.