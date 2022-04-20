SP leader resigns from party, accuses Akhilesh of ignoring Muslims

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) An SP leader here resigned from the party, accusing its chief Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring Muslims and questioning his "silence" over the arrest of senior party legislator Azam Khan.

A few days ago, similar allegations were levelled by a close aide of Khan.

Sikander Ali, who held several posts in the party’s district unit in the past, told the media that today’s Samajwadi Party is different from the one led by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The party won 111 seats in the recently held Assembly polls only by taking Muslim votes but Akhilesh Yadav is silent on the issue of party leaders Azam Khan and Nahid Hasan.

"When he can’t not stand up for his MLA, then how will he support the common worker," Sikandar Ali said.

He alleged that Yadav "does not react" to cases of oppression against the Muslims while the community always voted for him. Yadav considers Muslims only his vote bank, he alleged.

Sikander Ali also charged the SP chief with instigating rivalry among the Muslims and the BJP.

In the coming times, like the BSP, the Muslims will make the Samajwadi Party a "samaptwadi party", he said lashing out at the SP chief.

Recently similar allegations were made by Fasahat Ali Khan, jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's spokesperson. He accused Yadav of ignoring Khan and the Muslims, sparking speculation of a rift in the party.

Fasahat Ali Khan also alleged that despite Muslims overwhelmingly voting for Yadav and the SP, the former UP chief minister never uttered a word for the community. PTI COR SAB RDK

