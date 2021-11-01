SP Leader Resigns From UP Assembly, Holds Dharna Over Lack Of Roads In Constituency

Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Pratap Singh on Sunday submitted his resignation from the MLA post and sat on a dharna over lack of road construction in his constituency. The leader submitted his resignation to the Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit and held the protest near a Gandhi statue at a General Post Office (GPO). Several Samajwadi Party workers joined him and slogans were chanted here in support of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the party itself.

Following the start of the dharna, Rakesh Pratap Singh informed that the fast protest will be done indefinitely until the road issues are solved. “The fast will be indefinite until the government does not wake up. I had submitted a memorandum to District Officer on October 2 and had also sent copies of it to the Chief Minister and other ministers and told them that I would sit on a fast near Gandhi statue on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,” he said.

“I have been trying to get these two roads built for the last three years, I met many ministers, went to many offices. But still, roads were not made. This tells a lot about the development done by the government. No work has been done in my constituency,” Singh said while talking to ANI.

Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns over lack of roads issue

Earlier on Sunday, Singh met with Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit and submitted his resignation in protest of the lack of road construction in his constituency. “I have been struggling to get my demands met. I was only given assurances in the House for roads in rural areas, which is why I realized that there’s no point to sit in a House (stay as an MLA) where govt lies,” Singh said while speaking on his resignation decision.

Furthermore, the SP leader accused Yogi Adityanath and the BJP-led government leaders for the condition of the roads. Accusing both state and central leaders, Singh said that the representatives must use roads to travel and understand their conditions. “Someday CM, Union Home Minister should leave helicopters, NHAI’s roads and travel to rural roads to see the reality. The increasing budget on papers won’t repair roads… They claim that all roads are pothole-free but I feel only potholes are left, not roads,” he had added.

