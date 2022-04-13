SP leader's 'illegal' building razed in Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) An "illegal" structure constructed by a Samajwadi Party leader allegedly after encroaching upon government land was razed here on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate Umakant Tiwari told PTI, "The illegal structure belonging to Rajnikant Yadav was constructed after encroaching upon government land. The action was taken following due process." Rajnikant Yadav is a former zila panchayat member from the Samajwadi Party. A complaint regarding the structure was lodged in 2017.

"An FIR has also been lodged against Rajnikant Yadav regarding the matter," the officer said. PTI COR CDN RDK

