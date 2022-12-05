SP Legislators Hold Dharna Against Govt In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Premises

Alleging misuse of official machinery during bypolls, price rise and poor law and order in the state, Samajwadi Party legislators on Monday sat on a dharna in the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises.

Before the start of the Winter Session, the SP MLAs sat near the Chowdhury Charan Singh statue with placards that read, "Janta ka paisa ghate hain, ghaplebaaj sarkaar chalate hain" (They swindle people's money, scamsters run the government) and "BJP vifal hai apne kaamo se, janta trast hai badhte daamo se" (The BJP has failed in its works and people are fed up with inflation).

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowhdury said, "Our legislators sat on a dharna to point out misuse of official machinery by the BJP in bypolls. They were preventing people from casting votes." "In the BJP regime, price rise is at its peak, youth are not getting employment and law and order has broken down in the state. The BJP has failed on all fronts. We are here to point out the government's failures," he said.

The Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh assembly commenced from Monday in which a supplementary budget is to be tabled.

