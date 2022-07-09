'SP Losing Allies Due To Lack Of Political Maturity In Akhilesh,' Says Uncle Shivpal Yadav

PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav took a dig at his nephew Akhilesh Yadav on Friday saying that several allies are isolating the Samajwadi Party due to its president's "lack of political immaturity". The statement came after Shivpal and OP Rajbhar extended to NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 Presidential elections.

Rajbhar is the chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which had joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls earlier this year. His uncle Shivpal Yadav too joined the SP-led alliance just ahead of elections. But it appears both of the leaders are upset with Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal said neither the Samajwadi Party called him regarding the Presidential polls, nor asked for his vote. "I had already said that I am going to vote for the one who asks for it. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited me yesterday where I met NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and decided to vote for her," he said.

Alliances leaving SP due to Akhilesh's immaturity: Shivpal

On differences with the SP chief, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "Due to a lack of political maturity in Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party is becoming weak and several leaders are quitting the party. I am not invited to party meetings. I was not even invited to the meeting with opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha."

The PSP leader said if Akhilesh Yadav had taken his suggestions seriously, the condition of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh would have been completely different. "Several alliances of SP are now leaving them and the reason is the political immaturity of the SP chief," Yadav said, in an apparent dig at his nephew.

On Friday evening, Shivpal Yadav, along with OP Rajbhar attended a dinner hosted by CM Yogi Adityanath in honour of Droupadi Murmu in Lucknow, after which the parties confirmed their support for the NDA's candidate. Notably, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which also attended the function, has already declared to support Murmu.

Shivpal's support for NDA's presidential candidate is seen as a crack in Uttar Pradesh's opposition as they fought with SP against NDA in the state assembly election.

(With inputs from agency)