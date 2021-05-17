SP MLA Irfan Solanki Clashes With Kanpur Cops For Being Issued Challan For COVID Violation

In yet another act of 'VVIP culture' amid lockdown, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki created a ruckus on Sunday after being issued a 'challan' for violating COVID curbs by Chamanganj police in UP's Kanpur. Visuals from the incident which have gone viral since then, show Solanki and his supporters having a scuffle with the police personnel, violating social distancing rules. Solanki - the lawmaker from Sisamau, was fined Rs 1000 for roaming around Kanpur without a mask.

SP MLA attacks cops for issuing a challan

Later, Kanpur Police Commissioner Aseem Arun took cognizance of the video of the MLA attacking cops. He said that while the MLA will have to pay the Rs 1000 fine, the policeman involved will be rewarded for following his duty. Solanki's supporters have now taken to social media to allege police brutality, condemning the 'lack of action' against the police for the same.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government on being "hell-bent" on taking take revenge from the public following its performance in the panchayat polls and the "gross failure' in managing the coronavirus situation. "Gross failure in managing the COVID-19, widespread public anger following deaths in large number in cities and villages, and lagging behind the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections, the whining BJP government is hell-bent on taking revenge. The BJP leadership knows that the story, which happened in West Bengal, is going to repeat in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

In the UP Panchayat polls, BJP managed to win 900 of the 3030 Zila panchayat wards it contested, while SP claims to have won 1000 seats, BSP 300 seats, Congress and AAP bagged 70 seats each. This setback to BJP comes a year before the crucial UP polls - where Yogi Adityanath is eyeing a second term. Over 8.69 lakh posts were up for grabs in these polls. Of these posts, more than 7.32 lakh seats were in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra (block) panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats. In all, there were over 12.89 lakh candidates in the poll fray, of which 3.19 lakh candidates won unopposed. 700 school staff have died due to COVID while on poll duty for UP Panchayat polls.