SP MLA Nahid Hasan Takes Oath As Legislator In UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, who was recently released from jail, on Monday took oath as a legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Hasan was booked under the stringent Gangster’s Act and was lodged in jail since January.

Speaker Satish Mahana administered oath to Hasan, MLA from Kairana in the Assembly office on Monday, an official source said here.

Mahana congratulated Hasan, wishing him to become an aware and successful MLA and help people in resolving their problems.

Hasan was released from Chitrakoot jail on Saturday after he was granted conditional bail by the Allahabad High Court on November 30.

The court of Justice Krishan Pahal said that Hasan would not intimidate the witnesses and would cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Out of 18 cases lodged against Hasan, he got bail in 17 cases from the lower courts and for the Gangster Act, Hasan got bail from the HC.

Gangster's Act case was registered against 40 people, including Hasan, his mother and former MP Tabassum Begum in February 2021 in Kairana.

Hasan was earlier arrested in another case on January 15 and was lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail and in September, he was shifted to Chitrakoot Jail by the administration. PTI ABN AMS

