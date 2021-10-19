SP MLA Nitin Agarwal Elected Dy Speaker In UP Assembly, Backed By BJP

Nitin Agarwal, who is technically still a Samajwadi Party MLA, was elected deputy speaker of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly after he was backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Son of former state minister Naresh Agarwal who switched from the Samajwadi Party to BJP, Nitin Agarwal was elected as a legislator in 2017. He was elected on the SP ticket however, later turned rebel to support BJP. Agarwal defeated the SP’s official nominee Narendra Verma by 244 votes.

Following his election as the deputy speaker of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, Nitin Agarwal came out to slam the previous governments for not having anyone elected to the post. He claimed that only BJP was looking after traditions. Agarwal also said that he will work without bias.

“I'll work without any bias on this constitutional post. If you read history, BJP is the only party which has respected traditions. Dy Speaker post was vacant from last 14 years,” Agarwal, who is technically still a Samajwadi Party MLA told ANI. Agarwal won by getting 304 votes while Verma got 60. The poll was done through ballot papers at a special one-day assembly session. Four ballots were termed invalid.

Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition

During the election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has 16 MLAs, staged a boycott and walked out before the voting. Meanwhile, Congress, which has seven MLAs, officially stayed away from the election. Following the election, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition for placing a candidate in the election, after they had skipped the last many years.

Yogi congratulated the winning candidate and said that the BJP has considered UP as a family while the SP didn’t rise above the family considerations. He added that the BJP government has followed the tradition by giving the deputy speaker’s post to the main opposition party, reminding that Agarwal is still an SP leader.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary countered Yogi while making his congratulatory comments and said that the SP fielded Verma despite being aware of the outcome. A third-term MLA from Hardoi, Agarwal, is the son of former state minister Naresh Agarwal who recently switched to the BJP from SP. BJP currently has 304 MLAs in the 403-member House giving them a clear lead in the polls.

