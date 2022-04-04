SP MLA Openly Threatens UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Says 'will Fire Bullet For Every Word'

Newly elected Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, saying the party would fire bullets if he uttered any word against them.

A video of his remark went viral on social media, after which the MLA from Bhojipura claimed that his comment had been “edited” by a news channel.

Defending his statement, Islam said that he meant the opposition is much stronger now than before in Uttar Pradesh and would respond strongly to Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly, just as guns fire bullets.

Addressing a party meeting in his constituency on Friday, the MLA had said, "Earlier, we (SP) had fewer MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and so Chief Minister Adityanath used to attack us in his speeches. He only stopped short of hurling abuses at us.

"Party workers need not to feel worried anymore. Days of his dictatorship have gone. Now, there is a strong opposition in the House. Agar unke mooh se awaaz nikalegi toh hamari bhi banduko se dhuaan nahi nikalega, goliyaan nikalegi (If he utters a word, our guns will fire bullets and not emit smoke)," he said.

The MLA told his party workers that there was no need to worry, and said that SP will protest and block the streets if the BJP tried to have its own way.

SP MLA courts controversy, defends himself after backlash

Shazil Islam is an MLA from the Bhojipura Assembly seat in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. He made the controversial remarks while speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by Samajwadi Party workers.

Islam later told PTI, "A news channel has edited my video, and it went viral. In the programme, I had only said, 'owing to a strong opposition in the assembly, we will give strong answers similar to the way guns fire bullets and not smoke'."

Islam had won the first assembly election in 2002 as an Independent candidate and is considered as one of the top SP leaders of western Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had announced that the party will fight the government both inside the House and on the streets.

