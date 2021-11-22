In an act of open provocation, Samajwadi party (SP) MLA Aslam Chowdhury, on Sunday, issued a threat to BJP MLA Nand Kishor for the alleged encounter of seven Muslim men for alleged cow smugglers. In a public meeting in Ghaziabad, Chowdhury vowed to take revenge from Kishor and his father for the encounter. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Chowdhury: 'Will take revenge for encounters'

”I am again telling the MLA that the seven sons who have been shot, I will take revenge from your father too. A lot of things are left unsettled. If you have to take all your calculations, fix the future of your children, then you have to make your son the finisher," Aslam Chaudhary. An FIR has been registered by Ghaziabad police against Chowdhury for his inflammatory speech.

What is the Ghaziabad encounter?

As per reports, seven people allegedly involved in cow smuggling were arrested after an exchange of fire in which they were injured. Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a godown in Behta Hazipur in Loni and the accused were arrested following the encounter with the police. Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the gang opened fire at the police team during the raid which was retaliated by the security personnel. All seven accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs, below the knee. Curiously, all accused have sustained injuries in the same place in their legs - slightly below the left or right knee.

The accused have been identified as Mustkeem, Salman, Monu, Intzar, Nazim, Asif and Boler. Two other men -- Bhoora and Danish -- managed to escape, said SSP Kumar. Police seized remains of three slaughtered cows, seven countrymade pistols, seven empty cartridges, five cleavers and two axes from the accused. After the encounter, SSP Kumar transferred and then suspended Loni SHO Rajendra Tyagi and the inspector-in charge for negligence, wrong entry in the general diary, and leaking it. Probe into the alleged cow smuggling is on.

Incensed at this suspension, BJP's Loni MLA Nand Kishor wrote to Police administrator accusing SSP Kumar of hiding his negligence and suspending the 'honest, cow-worshipping' cop Rajendra Tyagi instead. He alleged that as Kumar had been unable to convince Tyagi to toe his line, he has suspended him. Slamming Kumar, Kishor alleged that the SSP had shamed the UP Police - which he claims to be the leading police force in the nation.